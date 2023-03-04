Man facing more charges after arrest on active warrants in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was arrested on active warrants Wednesday in Mariana.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they responded to a business on Highway 71 where Robert O’Neil Cloud was seen driving around. Cloud was known to have active warrants.

Deputies then conducted a traffic stop on Cloud’s vehicle and arrested him.

Officials say K-9 Dutch was deployed during the stop and alerted to the smell of narcotics inside the car. Deputies found an empty cigarette pack with plastic baggies filled with a crystal substance, as well was three plastic baggies of methamphetamine, and a folded $5 bill with a small amount of methamphetamine.

Cloud is being charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

