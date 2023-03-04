Panama City Beach Police host demonstration with new K9 officers

PCBPD K9 Demonstration
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Beach Police Department is adding eight new four-legged officers to the force in the coming weeks.

The K-9s came from Houston, TX and officers got the opportunity to choose which dog they’d like to work with.

Before the 10-week training class the dogs were considered “green”, barely knowing basic commands such as sit and stay.

The training took place in Dothan, AL and consisted of criminal apprehension, tracking, area and building searches, and narcotics detection.

The dogs started off with small stimulus odors that they use to reward the dog for finding it.

Officers say, they make it a big game for their K-9. Officers say there are many benefits to having their new K-9′s around, but the biggest is the psychological deterrent it creates.

They say when bad people think about committing crimes they usually think twice when a dog is present.

The dogs are set to graduate next week.

