Panama City Tax Exemption Referendum highlighted at ‘First Friday’ event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City and Bay County leaders promoted economic growth at FSU-Panama City Friday morning.

“What we want to do is have more economic development activity,” said City Manager Mark McQueen. “By incentivizing more businesses to come in, they’ll have an opportunity to create a tax exemption for themselves.”

It’s all part of the Economic Development Ad Valorem Property Tax Exemption. The tax cut is for specific businesses moving to the area and existing businesses that plan to expand.

“This is a great way for the City of Panama City to be able to compete against other communities to bring businesses here,” said Bay County Chamber of Commerce Chairman Kyle Shoots.

Bay Economic Development Alliance officials also said the tax abatement would have a positive impact on employees.

“To qualify for our incentive programs, a company has to pay 115% of our average wage,” said Bay EDA President Becca Hardin. “That is actually bringing in better, good jobs for the people in our community so that they can purchase things in our community like cars, houses, and retail items throughout the area.”

Businesses must also provide at least 10 high-paying jobs.

The tax exemption existed in the city for decades.

“Unfortunately, it got wrapped up in some other tax issues on the previous ballot and was not voted to continue,” Hardin said. “This is an effort to get it back on the ballot.”

However, voters should way the pros and cons of it.

“When these economic incentives are reasonable, appropriate, and applied properly, they can produce some real value to the residents,” said Florida TaxWatch President and CEO Dominic M. Calabro.

Voters should also fully understand what they’re voting on once they get to the polls.

“A lot of times they’re afraid they’re giveaways,” Calabro said. “I think the folks who are trying to do this are acting in the wise and best interest of the people of Panama City.”

Businesses that qualify under Florida Statute include manufacturing, processing, fabricating, data centers, and others. The tax abatement is based on the ad valorem rate.

