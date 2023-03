PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Chris Smith read to 1st and 2nd graders on Friday at Walsingham Academy in Panama City Beach as a part of Read Across America for Dr. Seuss’s birthday. Chris read to Ms. Miller’s 1st grade class and Ms. Quimuyog’s 2nd grade class. He also showed the kids how to make a cloud in a bottle and showed off his pet tornado.

