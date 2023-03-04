Weekend Forecast

Less humid weather this weekend
By Chris Smith
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a nice weekend in the panhandle with sunny skies and lower humidity levels. Winds will not be an issue either and will be much lighter. For tonight skies will slowly clear w/lows in the mid 50s inland and near 60 at the coast. Winds will be N/W at 5-15 mph. On Saturday skies will be mostly sunny and highs will be in the mid 70s at the coast and near 80 inland. Winds will be N/W at 5-10 mph. On Sunday morning lows will be in the 50s area wide. Highs will reach the upper 70s Sunday w/sunny skies. The humidity and small rain chances return for the early part of next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

