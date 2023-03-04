Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a nice weekend in the panhandle with sunny skies and lower humidity levels. Winds will not be an issue either and will be much lighter. For tonight skies will slowly clear w/lows in the mid 50s inland and near 60 at the coast. Winds will be N/W at 5-15 mph. On Saturday skies will be mostly sunny and highs will be in the mid 70s at the coast and near 80 inland. Winds will be N/W at 5-10 mph. On Sunday morning lows will be in the 50s area wide. Highs will reach the upper 70s Sunday w/sunny skies. The humidity and small rain chances return for the early part of next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.