Area Score and Highlights from Saturday, March 4th

By Braden Maloy
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

JUCO Baseball

Coastal Alabama (South) 1 Chipola 13

Wallace Dothan 7 Chipola 4

Tallahassee 6 Abraham Baldwin 3 (Game 1)

Tallahassee 2 Abraham Baldwin 7 (Game 2)

Shelton St. 3 Northwest Florida 4

Coastal Alabama (East) 2 Pensacola St. 4

Frontier 0 Pensacola St. 12

JUCO Softball

Jones College 9 Chipola 6

Gulf Coast 4 San Jac 3

Gulf Coast 3 North Dakota SCS 6

Gulf Coast 4 Wallace St. Hanceville 2

Santa Fe 1 Tallahassee 2 (Game 1)

Santa Fe 2 Tallahassee 5 (Game 2)

Hinds 0 Northwest Florida 15

Andrew 0 Northwest Florida 8

High School Softball

Tate 7 Walton 4

Ponce De Leon 7 Altha 6

Choctaw 15 Blountstown 1

Sneads 20 Vernon 4

Northview 10 Mosley 1

Jay 2 Liberty 10

Belleview 11 Freeport 10

Baker 1 Franklin 12

Walton 0 Opp 7

Gracevile 1 Crestview 2

Northview 5 Arnold 11

Altha 17 Baker 7

Blountstown 5 West Florida 6

Belleview 11 Vernon 3

Niceville 2 Curry 10

Mosley 6 South Sumter 16

Ponce De Leon 2 Franklin 16

Milton 8 Liverty 9

High School Baseball

Winter Park 9 Mosley 8

St. Johns Country Day 18 Mosley 14

Holmes 4 Franklin 5

High School Wrestling - 1A/2A State Championships

David Mercado / North Bay Haven - 2023 State Champion (220 lb)

Derrick Williams / Bay - 2023 State Runner Up (113 lb)

Jay Brown / Liberty - 5th Place (120 lb)

Daruis Brundidge / Fort Walton Beach (2A) - 5th Place (195 lb)

Conner Roberts / Wewahitchka - 6th Place (160 lb)

