Area Score and Highlights from Saturday, March 4th
JUCO Baseball
Coastal Alabama (South) 1 Chipola 13
Wallace Dothan 7 Chipola 4
Tallahassee 6 Abraham Baldwin 3 (Game 1)
Tallahassee 2 Abraham Baldwin 7 (Game 2)
Shelton St. 3 Northwest Florida 4
Coastal Alabama (East) 2 Pensacola St. 4
Frontier 0 Pensacola St. 12
JUCO Softball
Jones College 9 Chipola 6
Gulf Coast 4 San Jac 3
Gulf Coast 3 North Dakota SCS 6
Gulf Coast 4 Wallace St. Hanceville 2
Santa Fe 1 Tallahassee 2 (Game 1)
Santa Fe 2 Tallahassee 5 (Game 2)
Hinds 0 Northwest Florida 15
Andrew 0 Northwest Florida 8
High School Softball
Tate 7 Walton 4
Ponce De Leon 7 Altha 6
Choctaw 15 Blountstown 1
Sneads 20 Vernon 4
Northview 10 Mosley 1
Jay 2 Liberty 10
Belleview 11 Freeport 10
Baker 1 Franklin 12
Walton 0 Opp 7
Gracevile 1 Crestview 2
Northview 5 Arnold 11
Altha 17 Baker 7
Blountstown 5 West Florida 6
Belleview 11 Vernon 3
Niceville 2 Curry 10
Mosley 6 South Sumter 16
Ponce De Leon 2 Franklin 16
Milton 8 Liverty 9
High School Baseball
Winter Park 9 Mosley 8
St. Johns Country Day 18 Mosley 14
Holmes 4 Franklin 5
High School Wrestling - 1A/2A State Championships
David Mercado / North Bay Haven - 2023 State Champion (220 lb)
Derrick Williams / Bay - 2023 State Runner Up (113 lb)
Jay Brown / Liberty - 5th Place (120 lb)
Daruis Brundidge / Fort Walton Beach (2A) - 5th Place (195 lb)
Conner Roberts / Wewahitchka - 6th Place (160 lb)
