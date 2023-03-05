Baseball returns to Sudduth Park

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -America’s pastime has returned to the Cove community in Panama City.

“We are thrilled that it is back and the field is better than ever,” Chris Cramer, former player, now coach, and dad of kids playing said.

It’s been years since bats were swung at Sudduth Park. But those who played on the field in its glory days remember it just like it was yesterday.

“It has been a lot of emotions coming back. I was talking with one of the other coaches who played with me back then and we could remember our plays, we could remember the pop-ups we could remember the home runs, we could remember all of them. So it all comes back,” Cramer said.

Despite the shiny look of brand-new facilities, Sudduth Park has a long history dating back to the 1950′s.

“In the 50s the city received the park from the Sudduth family and the league was started,” Cramer said. “So for decades, there was a vibrant baseball league. In the late 90s things kind of changed. Baseball changed, the city grew, the county grew and the park fell dormant for about two decades.”

Then in 2018 Hurricane Michael happened, and damaged the area. Which ended up bringing new life to the abandoned ball field

“The hurricane provided an opportunity for the city to rebuild the park better than ever and here we are today ready to open up baseball season for the first time in probably 20 years,” Cramer said.

Leading off on the right foot, a member of the Sudduth family threw out the first pitch Saturday before the first game back.

“It means the world. It is a special place. H.L Sudduth built a great legacy and that includes this park. To see it come back and to be here for it coming back on opening day, is just really special,” Tim Prather, great-grandson of H.L Sudduth, said.

A once-empty field is now filled with eager kids playing baseball. You could say this renovation hit it out of the park.

