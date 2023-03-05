Chipola Indians Ready for a 3rd Trip to Niceville

By Braden Maloy
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Chipola men are getting set to travel over to Niceville for the FCSAA Region 8 Tournament. Coach Donnie Tyndall and his Indians able to clinch the 1 seed in the tournament thanks to a 27-3 season record that also saw them win their 3rd straight Panhandle Conference.

Starting next Thursday they’ll have a chance to win their 3rd straight state championship and they’ll be doing it in a familiar place.

“We played over there once this season versus Northwest, and then we played in a tournament over there where we played a couple games as well. The last two years we’ve been very fortunate to win the state tournament, it’s been at Northwest both years so I feel like, I’m knocking on wood here, but we’ve had some good fortune over there the last couple seasons and you know if you’re not playing Northwest, it’s a beautiful arena, it’s a great place to play. But, if you play Northwest obviously you’re going to be at a disadvantage”, Coach Tyndall said.

Lucky for Chipola, they’ll start out matched up with 8 seed Miami Dade. That game this coming Thursday at 6pm.

