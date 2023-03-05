FHP: Man drives drunk with 7-year-old in car, hits sheriff’s deputy

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City Beach man has been arrested after allegedly driving while intoxicated and hitting a Bay County Sheriff’s patrol car, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

Troopers said the man was driving east down North Lagoon Drive in Panama City Beach. They said a Bay County Sheriff’s Office patrol car was parked on the south grass shoulder of the road with the sheriff’s deputy in the driver’s seat.

Authorities said the man had a 7-year-old passenger in the car with him.

Troopers said the man’s car swerved off of the road and hit the BCSO car. They said both drivers and the 7-year-old all had their seatbelts on at the time of the crash.

No injuries have been reported.

Troopers report the driver was charged with driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license.

