FSU-PC ASCENT Program Tech Expo

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Looking to the future, the Florida State University-Panama City hosted its ASCENT program’s Technology Expo on Saturday.

The event ran from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Officials with the program tell NewsChannel 7, they were shocked but thrilled with the large turnout for the event.

Some of the highlights of the expo included local middle and high school students who are in the integrated technology clubs showing off their projects.

“I gotta brag on our the Integrated Technology Clubs what they started off with, which is where this whole showcase idea came to be. We have had some of them that have created Minecraft competitions where they do builds and scavenger hunts. We have had some of the schools build robots and different robotic components. Pretty much the exciting thing about it is they have been given the autonomy to figure out what technology they are interested in and come up with creative ways to showcase that,” Dr, Suzanne Remedies, ASCENT Program manager, said.

Students also got the opportunity to showcase all of their hard work during an awards presentation at the end of the expo.

