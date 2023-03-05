Lynn Haven Sports Complex reopens

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After being closed for more than four years following destruction from Hurricane Michael, the Lynn Haven Sports Complex has officially reopened.

Saturday morning, city leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony and rededication of parks to celebrate the milestone moment of the new and improved facility.

Lynn Haven City Manager Vickie Gainer says the reopening is momentous for the city of Lynn Haven.

“This sports complex is huge anytime there are accomplishments that have happened from very terrible disasters we want to come back and be resilient and then celebrate our accomplishments,” Gainer said.

Following the ceremony, 44 teams got the opportunity to play ball on the brand-new fields.

Kekoa Cervantes, head coach for the Blazers tee-ball team, said playing on the field after so many years, and being able to do it alongside his son, is amazing.

“It’s very exciting,” Cervantes told NewsChannel 7. “I grew up out here playing in Lynn Haven. I played on these ball fields as a kid, and it just feels good to be back out here. I feel like it’s a good turnout, I feel like a lot of parents were excited to have this field back in this complex to be able to play again. I just feel like it’s long overdue.”

The upgraded complex features five ball fields, batting cages and pavilions.

Officials say the complex is not completed just yet. A pickleball court, football and soccer fields are underway. The pickleball court is expected to be completed in May of 2023.

