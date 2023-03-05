No break in our Spring-like weather this week

Sunday will be one of the best weather days of the year, get out there and enjoy it!
By Daniel Nyman
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Saturday Folks! What a Saturday it was!

In the wake of yesterday’s windy and, at times, rainy cold front, temperatures were all but cold this afternoon. Many of us enjoyed highs in the upper 70s with clear skies and just a light breeze. This evening, winds will shift from a westerly to a northeasterly flow, helping to drive in more clear skies and dry air tonight. Under those conditions, low temperatures will be noticeably cooler than the past few days, with coastal areas in the upper 50s and inland communities in the low 50s.

Sunday may get off to a cool start, but we’ll be warm before you know it. Temperatures will return to the upper 70s before lunchtime under mostly sunny skies, with highs around 80 in the afternoon. As high-pressure shifts to sit essentially overhead, winds will be fairly calm, with a light breeze at best to cool you off.

Moisture returns gradually Monday alongside increased cloud cover, although highs remain warm once again. By Tuesday, dewpoints in the 60s and 70s will make for a mix of sun and clouds alongside a 20% chance for a passing shower.

High pressure will gradually break down beyond mid-week, with temperatures retreating into the middle and then lower 70s ahead of our next frontal passage on the doorstep of next weekend.

