Scottish Festival returns to PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Scottish Festival has sailed back into Panama City Beach.

The 29th annual event is a project of the Celtic Heritage Alliance and aims to highlight and Scottish history.

“It’s just to share our Scottish Heritage,” said Scottish Festival committee member Bill McCurdy. “We’ve been doing it for 29 years, it’s a way for us to celebrate our heritage and celebrate it with the community. And it’s something fun to do.”

The festivities took place at Frank Brown Park and featured athletic competitions, bagpipe bands, whiskey tasting, authentic food, and even a feature from the Parade of Tartans.

Organizers say the event attracts more than 4000 guests every year.

