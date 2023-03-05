Several agencies working to extinguish brush fire in Northern Bay County.

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay County officials are assisting the Florida Forest Service with a 60-acre brush fire in the Bear Creek area.

Officials report it is near Bear Foot Blvd.

NewsChannel 7 is told there are no road closures at this time.

Containment has yet to be determined. Bay County Fire Rescue, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, and the Florida Forest Services are all on-scene.

We will provide updates as more information is shared.

