Spring-like pattern continues into work-week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Sunday! What a Sunday it was!

Tonight we will see mostly clear skies with calm winds as high pressure sets directly overhead. Conditions are ideal for some areas of patchy fog to develop in the hours leading up to sunrise. Temperatures will cool to the upper and middle 50s by 6:00 a.m.

Monday may start off cool, but it’ll be warm before you know it. A mix of sun and clouds will see temperatures rise to the upper 70s and low 80s. At the coast, light south winds will help kickstart the return of humidity, with dewpoints increasing throughout the afternoon. You might catch a quick passing shower in the afternoon hours, with around a 20% chance for rain.

Tuesday is a very similar forecast, with a backdoor front pushing through on Wednesday, allowing temperatures and dewpoints to gradually drop through the later portions of the week. The next front arrives in the upcoming weekend, but there’s still plenty of uncertainty with timing and intensity.

