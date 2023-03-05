Spring-like pattern continues into work-week

Humidity returns tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds and a small chance for rain.
By Daniel Nyman
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Sunday! What a Sunday it was!

Tonight we will see mostly clear skies with calm winds as high pressure sets directly overhead. Conditions are ideal for some areas of patchy fog to develop in the hours leading up to sunrise. Temperatures will cool to the upper and middle 50s by 6:00 a.m.

Monday may start off cool, but it’ll be warm before you know it. A mix of sun and clouds will see temperatures rise to the upper 70s and low 80s. At the coast, light south winds will help kickstart the return of humidity, with dewpoints increasing throughout the afternoon. You might catch a quick passing shower in the afternoon hours, with around a 20% chance for rain.

Tuesday is a very similar forecast, with a backdoor front pushing through on Wednesday, allowing temperatures and dewpoints to gradually drop through the later portions of the week. The next front arrives in the upcoming weekend, but there’s still plenty of uncertainty with timing and intensity.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Panama City Beach man has been arrested after allegedly driving while intoxicated and hitting...
FHP: Man drives drunk with 7-year-old in car, hits sheriff’s deputy
grocery outlet
Grocery Outlet reopens in St. Andrews after four years
Panama City man charged with DUI after hitting SRO with a car
Panama City man charged with DUI after hitting SRO with car
Man facing more charges after arrest on active warrants in Jackson County
Man facing more charges after arrest on active warrants in Jackson County
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard

Latest News

Saturday Evening Forecast 3/4/23
No break in our Spring-like weather this week
Less humid air briefly returns this weekend.
Weekend Forecast
Less humid air briefly returns this weekend.
Weekend Forecast
Sunday Forecast 3/3/23
High winds and showers today as next front arrives