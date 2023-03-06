Alford Community Organization’s Springtime in the Park

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 6, 2023
ALFORD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Spring is here and people are ready to enjoy some nice shopping weather.

Sponsored by the Alford Community Organization, Springtime in the Park is the perfect place for just that.

The event is open from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 11th at Alford Park along the walkway on Park Ave.

There, people can spend time browsing and shopping the numerous vendor booths with all sorts of springtime goodies for sale.

Things like specialty crafts, jewelry, plants and vegetables, antiques, easter items and mother day gifts will all be shown off around the park.

Kid crafts, a bouncy house, and slide are just some of the things that can keep the little ones entertained.

The Alford Community said there is too much to list and something for everyone.

