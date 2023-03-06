Annual Mac-n-Cheese Festival attracts 1,000+ supporters

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast held its annual Mac & Cheese Festival March 5.
By Victoria Scott
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Macaroni and cheese enthusiasts supported The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast at Destin Commons Sunday.

The organization hosted its annual Mac & Cheese Festival.

Attendees could sample a variety of macaroni and cheese dishes from 15 different teams. They served up cheesy goodness and competed to win awards in three different categories that included a kid’s choice, a judge’s choice, and a people’s choice.

Event officials said they sold around 1,600 tickets this year.

“It’s our largest,” Shervin Rassa, CEO of The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast, said. “Every dollar raised here will go back to support our young people across four counties and fulfill our mission to help create responsible, caring, and productive citizens of our country.”

You can get involved with the organization by visiting its website.

