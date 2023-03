PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A car caught on fire in Pier Park North Monday morning.

The car fire was in the parking lot by Ross.

Panama City Beach Fire Rescue was on the scene and put the fire out. It does not appear that the fire spread to anything else or caused any other damage.

This is all the information available at this time.

