Girls Inc. hosts annual Princess Ball

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 11:33 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Cinderella might have been spotted alongside Tiana and other Disney princesses on Saturday, at the Girls Inc. Princess Ball.

The event was held at Edgewater Beach & Golf Resort.

The dance included music, a photo booth, food, and high school volunteers who got to dress as their favorite Disney princesses.

The ball kicked off at 4 p.m. and ended at 7 p.m. There were over 500 people at the event and girls of all ages were in attendance, dancing with their male role models.

“It’s a chance for girls to spend quality time with their father or adult male role models and gives them a chance to get dressed up and spend the night out with them,” Executive Director of Girls Inc, Stacey Torch said.

Girls Inc. is a nonprofit after-school and summer program with a mission to inspire all girls to be strong, smart, and bold. They aim to teach young girls confidence, how to take risks, and expose them to areas such as STEM, health, and wellness. The organization even took a trip to NASA last summer for the space launch.

They accept girls from ages 6 to 18. For more information visit Girls Inc. | Inspiring All Girls to be Strong, Smart, & Bold (girlsincofbaycounty.org)

