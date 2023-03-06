Mosley Alum Jaden Rudd Selected for Great Britain’s World Baseball Classic Team

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Mosley Alum and outfielder Jaden Rudd, who has spent the last this past season in the Toronto Blue Jay’s minor league system, has been selected to be on the roster of Great Britain’s World Baseball Classic team this season. The World Baseball Classic will take place March 11-15!

Jaden had 128 at-bats, hit .203 avg with 2 HRs, and 16 RBIs.

Congrats Jaden!

