Small businesses gearing up for spring break crowds

South Walton is seeing thousands more visitors this spring.
South Walton is seeing thousands more visitors this spring.(WJHG/WECP)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - March is here, and so are the spring break crowds.

It’s good news for local small businesses like The Sugar Shak in Rosemary Beach. Owner Brittany Snellbeason said business usually picks up the second week of March.

“Spring Break is essential in paying the bills,” Snellbeason said. “That’s how you pay your rent, your employees, and your candy manufacturer. That’s how you pay for everything.”

The Sugar Shak isn’t the only place that’s prepared for businesses to pick up. Sundog Books in Seaside also sees sales increase in the spring.

“Spring Break has impacted our business,” Sundog Books owner Linda White said. “It’s the main source of income for the whole spring. It lasts six weeks, so it just completely changes the whole year.”

The two business owners said the summer months are when they see the most customers.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Panama City Beach man has been arrested after allegedly driving while intoxicated and hitting...
FHP: Man drives drunk with 7-year-old in car, hits sheriff’s deputy
Fire breaks out at Panama City apartment complex
Fire breaks out at Panama City apartment complex
grocery outlet
Grocery Outlet reopens in St. Andrews after four years
Panama City man charged with DUI after hitting SRO with a car
Panama City man charged with DUI after hitting SRO with car
Man facing more charges after arrest on active warrants in Jackson County
Man facing more charges after arrest on active warrants in Jackson County

Latest News

There were over 500 people at the event and girls of all ages were in attendance, dancing with...
Girls Inc. hosts annual Princess Ball
FHP reminding the public to arrive alive; don't drink and drive.
FHP reminding the public to arrive alive; don’t drink and drive
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast held its annual Mac & Cheese Festival March 5.
Annual Mac-n-Cheese Festival attracts 1,000+ supporters
FHP: Don't Drink and Drive
FHP: Don't Drink and Drive