Warm and humid start to the week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar with just a few clouds cruising by this morning. However, fog is thick in spots, especially along the coast. We’ll see it lift out to a mostly to partly sunny day ahead.

It’s a bit on the cool side early on. Those who are susceptible to feeling chilly may want a light jacket before 8am. Otherwise, we’ll be warming quickly for the rest of the day. Temperatures reach the mid 70s by lunch and highs today have no troubles reaching the 80s for most.

With the added moisture from onshore flow, we could see a stray shower develop at peak heating of the day this afternoon. However, it’d be small and brief and only for about 10% of the Panhandle this afternoon.

We’ll have a very similar setup to our Tuesday with warm and humid conditions. A weak cold front will backdoor the Southeast on Wednesday sapping out some of the humidity and warmth dropping temperatures down into the upper 70s for highs for the rest of the week.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies after a foggy start for some on the coast. Highs warm into the low to mid 80s inland to upper 70s on the beaches. Your 7 Day Forecast has a warm start to the week with a small downturn in temperatures through the mid to late week.

