Bay County housing program will likely fall under different ownership

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Neighborhood Stabilization Program or “NSP” has helped Bay County residents for nearly 15 years. The county started the program in 2009 in response to the subprime mortgage crisis.

Panama City leaders said around 44 homes were purchased through the city and county’s program since its inception.

“The main reason it was created, was during the downturn, banks had a lot of toxic properties,” Bay County Commissioner Doug Moore said. “They were not wanting to maintain them. We were able to step in and purchase these properties at a reasonable price for the community.”

The county bought rental properties with the program. Those properties could then become available housing opportunities for citizens after a 15-year period.

“We were able to stabilize these properties to be able to continue to provide affordable rentals to the community,” Moore said.

However, Bay County Commissioners will make an important decision at Tuesday’s meeting.

“We just determined from the county level it made more sense for us to hand this over to the City of Panama City for them to own the properties and manage them outright going forward,” Moore said.

Bay County officials said the change in ownership shouldn’t affect the program.

“There’s really no impact because the city had been managing it ever since the inception of the program,” Moore said. “This just puts everything under one roof.”

The county would transfer its 14 NSP properties to the city. Those properties could later be sold to occupants once the 15-year affordability period is met. The county would also transfer contents of the NSP program income fund to the city. That amounts to nearly $1 million.

