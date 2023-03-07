Destin residents can look forward to local heart health care

Red heart and a stethoscope on isolated white background.
Destin residents can look forward to local heart health care(Preedee60d)
By Claire Jones
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The heart health month of February may be over, but local doctors are reminding the public to remember to check in on your heart all year long.

Medical experts say heart disease is the number one killer in both men and women.

That’s why Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast is opening a new clinic in Destin.

General Cardiologist Dr. Marie Lahti said as a Destin resident herself, she is excited to bring heart care to an area that doesn’t have a cardiology clinic yet.

”In addition to our regular residents, we do see a large number of snowbirds that come down as well and if you’re down here for five or six months you need heart health care,” Dr. Lahti said. “So, I think it’s very important to have something close by where you’re not having to travel miles and miles outside your local area.”

The clinic is set to open in late March 2023.

