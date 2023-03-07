Humid feels today, but gone tomorrow

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar but once again low clouds are present with some patchy fog possible. We’ll be hard-pressed for any rain to develop once again today. But a small stray and brief shower can’t be completely ruled out today. It’s a hardly umbrella worthy rain chance.

Temperatures are warm and humid this morning as we’re getting the day started near 70 degrees. Dress comfortably for a warm one ahead as highs return to the upper 70s on the beaches, low 80s around the bays, and mid 80s across I-10. The heating of the day will help destabilize our atmosphere slightly in the afternoon. And with help from an approaching cool front to the north, we may be able to spring a few spotty light and brief showers. There’s only a 10-20% chance you’ll catch it today.

The front passes south of the Panhandle overnight. It’ll help remove the humidity and drop temperatures slightly into the mid to late week forecast. Highs for all drop into the mid to upper 70s Wednesday through Friday as we await a secondary front for Friday and the weekend to help reinforce a more March-like feel.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies gradually turn partly to mostly sunny in the afternoon. There’s a 10% chance for a light spotty shower in the afternoon or evening. Highs today reach the upper 70s on the beaches, to low 80s around the bays, to mid 80s away from the coast. Your 7 Day Forecast has a much more comfortable air mass ahead for Wednesday and into the end of the week.

