Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight in NWFL w/patchy dense fog. Overnight lows will fall into the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be SW at 5 mph. On Tuesday skies will be mostly sunny w/highs in the 70s (coast) and 80s (inland). A back door cold front will move into NWFL on Wednesday allowing for slightly cooler, less humid air to briefly return to NWFL. A cold front will bring rain chances to NWFL on Friday w/another chances Sunday night/Monday. That front will bring a return of cooler air to our area next week.

