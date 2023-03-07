One Year after Chipola Complex fires, what Florida forest service is doing differently

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Since hurricane Michael, our area has been prone to wildfires. After more than four years we still have downed trees that are now rotted and dry, and that dry wood can be fuel for wildfires.

“Since Hurricane Michael, we have seen that we need to use more resources heavier equipment, and more aerial support,” said Aleese Maples, with Florida Forest Services.

Officials with the Florida Forest Service say some of the heavy equipment they’re bringing to help fight wildfires are tractors and bulldozers.

Hurricane Michael damaged or destroyed an estimated 550 million trees in our area.

The newest piece of equipment the Florida forest service uses to help clean up those trees is the Rapter 500.

“This piece of equipment coming in mowing and mulching all the dead and down trees really eliminates the fuel on the ground so that is definitely a way we mitigate fuels at this time, said Maples.

The Rapter 500 has a mulching attachment and it’s designed for rough terrain.

“The raptor is currently in the hurricane-impacted area we’re using it throughout the district were cleaning up areas before an incident and were cleaning up after incidents happen, said Maples.

Not being able to reach the wildfires last year is what led to them being able to spread so quickly.

“The Chipola complex fires was just the wrong place at the wrong time type deal,” said Maples.

Those fires were actually multiple fires at once.

“It was just we had two other fires at the same time, and it just so happened to be in a really wet area that was very hard for our equipment to navigate through,” said Maples.

Now, through the lessons they learned last year... they’ll be able to attack future fires faster.

“The weather the down trees and honestly what used to take us an hour or two to put out a fire was having to push all of that debris out of the way,” said Michael Klassen, an FFS official.

