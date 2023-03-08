Bay County Commission could conduct impact fee study

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Commissioners proposed something that hasn’t been done since 2005. Commissioner Doug Moore suggested the county conduct an impact fee study on the county’s services.

Impact fees are assessments imposed on property developers that come to an area.

Moore said more people moving to Bay County means more strain is being placed on services. Those include law enforcement and fire protection services, libraries, parks, and a number of others.

He said these impact fees could also help free up money in the county’s general fund for other purposes.

“If we don’t do anything, then four or five years down the road, all of a sudden, we have to raise everybody’s taxes,” Moore said. “That’s to nobody’s benefit and I am not for raising taxes. What I am for is for us getting an understanding of what we are facing and what are the needs of the community.”

Bay County staff will provide commissioners an outline of what will be covered in this proposed study at the first meeting in April.

