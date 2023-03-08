Bay County spring trends for home-buying and selling

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Grab the “For Sale” signs because if you’re looking to sell your home the time is now. Experts say Spring is the best time to list homes for sale.

Redfin, A real estate brokerage based in Seattle, says houses sell the fastest and for the most money in the months of March and April.

Beth Mulvey is the owner of Beach Gouse Sales & Development. She says Bay County is seeing a similar trend.

“In our area in Panama City Beach because we are an investor driven market people are starting to purchase their properties for the Summer,” Mulvey said. “Summer months they make their highest profits and so this is a time that a lot of investors are in town, and they are picking up properties.”

Mulvey said great weather, curb appeal and the ending of the academic school year along with preparation for summer has a lot to do with the increase in homes being sold.

“The weather is getting better so people are getting out, they’re doing more in their yards, they’re getting ready for summertime,” Mulvey said.

If you are looking to buy a home, professionals say now is a good time for you too.

“Interest rates are finally starting to stabilize; we’ve had a crazy last couple of years and there are buyer incentives,” Mulvey said.

Mulvey also said the best thing to do to ensure you’re getting a great deal is to ask questions.

“A lot of times you can ask a seller for closing costs this year the sellers are really stepping up and saying we’ll give you some money forward the buy down of your interest rate or we’ll even give you something toward your closing costs.”

Officials suggest looking into new buyer programs which can help you save anything from $500 off, to a lower interest rate and even help on your down payment.

