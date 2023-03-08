Bay District Schools create incentives for experienced teaches at struggling schools

BDS Grant For Teachers
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay District Schools board is trying to incentivize experienced teachers to work at under-performing schools.

BDS has seven comprehensive support and improvement schools, meaning they have a graduations rate of 67% or lower.

Last week, principals at those schools were trying to find a way to get experienced teachers on staff. The board approved bonuses for the schools. $5 million will go to helping struggling schools hire teachers.

“We’re trying to retain some of our teachers via this bonus the money we approved today is not only for recruitment to get new type teachers into struggling schools but for retainment as well,” Steve Moss, BDS Chairman, said.

Board members say this will be a one-year commitment to see what happens.

Callaway Elementary and Cedar Grove teachers will receive $15,000. Lucille Moore Elementary, M. Cherry Street Elementary, Parker Elementary, Rutherford 6-12, and Waller Elementary will receive $10,000.

