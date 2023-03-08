Bay District Schools overcrowding could impact school choice

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Overcrowding at Bay District Schools could impact school choice next year. The Bay district Schools Board approved enrollment numbers at local schools Tuesday.

It’s a big determining factor on the school choice program, which allows parents to choose what school their kid goes to, but there has to be space at the school and the only high school not at capacity is Arnold High.

“Almost every high school is at capacity in regard to school choice except for Arnold,” said Steve Moss, the Boards Chairman. Arnold has more capacity than any school in the county. So, Say someone is zoned for Bay and they want to school choice to Mosley they cannot do that. But they can school choice to Arnold because Arnold is underneath that capacity so it would be hard for a student to move around unless its Arnold because Arnold has the most room.”

School choice opens in the next few weeks. The only way a student can go to an at capacity school is if one of their siblings is there.

Margeret K. Lewis school is also at capacity, Tuesday, the board approved to send some students that live beach side to go to Surfside Middle.

“One of the exciting things we voted on today was setting up a satellite campus at surfside middle school for our special needs students that attend MKL some of the students that live in west end or north there on buses for 1 and 2 hours and MKL is busting at the seams,” said Moss.

Around 30 MKL students will attend surfside middle. Parents can also choose to send their child their if they want.

Chairman Steve Moss says they plan to have another satellite campus in northern Bay County. Long term they would like to build a new MKL school.

