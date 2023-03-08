Commissioners show support for two Bay EDA projects

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Commissioners voted to support the Bay Economic Development Alliance’s goal of bringing two businesses to the area.

The names of the businesses are still confidential. However, Bay EDA officials are calling them Projects Maple and Aqua. They said they’d bring dozens of high paying jobs. The pay would be at least 115% of the average salary in Bay County. They’d also provide millions in capital investment.

Bay EDA is trying to get more than $27 million from Triumph Gulf Coast, Inc. It’s a non-profit that provides grant funding to various projects.

One of the two projects is called Project Aqua. It deals with purchasing property in Panama City and developing it into an industrial park. Bay EDA President Becca Hardin said having this land would be beneficial as the area continues to expand.

“Through our recent successes, we’re going to quickly run out of developable industrial property in our industrial parks,” Hardin said. “So, we’re always trying to be strategic in looking at other pieces of property to develop industrial parks. We have to have product that’s ready to recruit companies when they’re ready.”

The other one is called Project Maple. It’s an international aviation company. The company would build an 80,000 square-foot hanger adjacent to the airport runway at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport. Hardin said the company would also provide 250 strong-paying jobs and invest $25 million in the project if it sets up shop in Bay County.

“It benefits us is so many different ways, Bay County Commissioner Bill Dozier said. “They’re new jobs, high quality paying jobs. That’s what we’re looking for. As the cost of living in Bay County continually rises, we’re constantly looking for higher paying jobs.”

The two projects are still a work in progress. Bay EDA is requesting $11,250,000 in grant funding for Project Maple. It’s also requesting $15 million for Project Aqua. Hardin said the whole process with Triumph Gulf Coast could take around four-to-six months.

