PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hundreds of people came out to PCB on Tuesday night for more chocolate than they could handle.

Death By Chocolate celebrated its 22nd anniversary at the Edgewater Beach and Golf Resort. The Emerald Coast Business Womens Association is helping to raise funds for Womens’ scholarships.

20 vendors set up and displayed delicious desserts for people to sample and you could big on silent auction items and have a few drinks you could even vote on your favorite treats.

“We’ve raised over $300,000 in college scholarships for our local residents,” said Priscilla Hagler, the ECBW President

Those with the woman’s club hope to double or triple that number in the next 22 years.

