Girl rescued after being stuck 80 feet high in a tree

The girl was able to call for help from the tree, and several fire departments responded to help with the extrication.
By 14 News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) – A girl was stuck 80 feet high in a pine tree for over an hour, according to authorities in Indiana.

Fire officials said the girl had climbed up the tree, and rescue teams had to use a rope system to safely get her down.

“She got up there by herself and she ended up being barefoot, which was pretty impressive,” Lt. Ryan Bosker said.

Bosker said she was able to call for help from the tree, and several fire departments responded to help with the extrication.

“She was awesome the entire time and was following directions and stayed put while she waited for us to get her down,” Bosker said.

The girl was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but fire officials said she was alert the whole time.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
One dead in car crash in Okaloosa County
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says
Real estate experts said the average price for an affordable home right now is upwards of...
Bay County housing program will likely fall under different ownership
Wildlife experts are warning of the unintended consequences of rat poison and other common...
Wildlife experts warn public after bald eagle dies from ingesting rat poison
Dakota, 7, (left) is being called a hero for saving his 3-year-old brother, Riley, after he...
Boy saves 3-year-old brother in fall off nearly 100-foot cliff

Latest News

FILE - The Tesla company logo is seen on the hood of an unsold vehicle at a dealership on Aug....
Tesla that hit firetruck was using automated driving system
A man is in custody on a theft charge after he hit a tractor trailer on the road.
Tractor trailer collides with another, driver arrested for theft
Mary Sue Evans, 102
‘Fiercely independent’ woman turns 102 years old
This photo provided by Love’s Travel Stops shows founder Tom Love. Love’s Travel Stops and...
Founder of Love’s Travel Stops dies in Oklahoma at age 85
President Joe Biden talks to reporters after a lunch with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Biden budget aims to cut deficits nearly $3 trillion over 10 years