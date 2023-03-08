Local prisons receiving temporary support during staff shortages, but time is running out

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Correctional facilities across the state of Florida have been struggling with staff shortages, including in the panhandle.

That is why Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order to have the National Guard assist at facilities that have been deemed “critically” short-staffed, so the facilities can focus on hiring more employees.

The order states, “the department, despite its best efforts, is experiencing a severe shortage of correctional officers... resulting in the temporary closure of 176 inmate dorms and suspension of 431 supervised work squads” and “this shortage threatens the safety of officers, inmates, and the public.”

The National Guard is tasked with supporting officers, including “manning guard towers, perimeter patrols, and control stations.... which will allow the correctional officers to concentrate on directly supervising and caring for inmates.”

Among the handful of facilities deemed “critical” are the Jackson, Franklin, and Calhoun correctional facilities. NewsChannel 7 was able to confirm as of Tuesday, the National Guard was still stationed at the Jackson and Franklin facilities. Staff at the Calhoun facility said they could not comment.

But the timeline for that support is running out. The order states the National Guard was “activated for a period of nine months from the signing of this order or until the department declares that it no longer needs the guard’s support.” This means the correctional facilities have until May to fix their staffing issues before they lose that extra support.

Representatives from the Florida Department of Corrections offered written statements but refused any interviews at the time.

