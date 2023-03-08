LOOK: Former home belonging to magicians Siegfried & Roy on market

The former home of magicians Siegfried & Roy is on the market for $3 million. (Credit: Aaron Taylor The Real Estate Guy)
By Caitlin Lilly and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) - If you’re in the market for a home with plenty of history, look no further than one listed in Las Vegas.

The $3 million home at 1639 Valley Drive in Las Vegas once belonged to world-famous magicians Siegfried & Roy.

A Zillow listing for the property said the main house of the “Jungle Palace” was constructed in 1954 and features two bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Caption

However, the property includes four parcels total, including the main home and three guest houses.

The Siegfried & Roy home also includes three pools, a casita and a cabana, as well as numerous other amenities.

Appropriately, the property is home to a bird sanctuary and animal enclosures, according to the Zillow listing.

To view the full listing and to see more pictures, click here.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
One dead in car crash in Okaloosa County
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says
Real estate experts said the average price for an affordable home right now is upwards of...
Bay County housing program will likely fall under different ownership
Wildlife experts are warning of the unintended consequences of rat poison and other common...
Wildlife experts warn public after bald eagle dies from ingesting rat poison
One person is dead after a fatal crash in Calhoun County
One person is dead after a crash in Calhoun County

Latest News

bds meeting
Bay District Schools create incentives for experienced teaches at struggling schools
Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews testified that the withdrawal from Afghanistan was "a catastrophe."
‘A catastrophe’: Veterans testify about chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan
Dickerson Park Zoo recently welcomed a female cougar cub found in Washington state.
Zoo welcomes 4-month-old orphaned cougar cub
President Joe Biden talks to reporters after a lunch with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Biden budget aims to cut deficits nearly $3 trillion over 10 years