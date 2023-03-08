One person is dead after a crash in Calhoun County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A roadway is now back open after a fatal crash in Calhoun County. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say a Nissan Rogue was traveling west on State Road 20 near Reeder Road when a Nissan Versa traveling the other way came across the center line and hit the front end of the Rogue.

Troopers say the driver of the Versa was found dead at the scene and the other driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

