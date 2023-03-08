Some unincorporated areas of Bay County approved to join Lynn Haven

By Victoria Scott
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Certain areas in unincorporated Bay County now have the opportunity to become part of the City of Lynn Haven.

Bay County Commissioners approved an agreement with the City of Lynn Haven at Tuesday’s meeting.

People who reside in specific areas can request to be annexed into the city. Those who opt to become Lynn Haven residents can use the city’s utility services and participate in city elections. It’s entirely voluntary.

“They just go to the city, request annexation, and then they become part of the city,” Bay County Commissioner Tommy Hamm said. “Their neighbor doesn’t have to. It’s not a majority vote or anything like that. You can just do it all by yourself.”

Bay County Commissioners said those who become Lynn Haven residents would have to pay city taxes.

