PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is Donny Watson.

A senior at Deane Bozeman High School, Donny was surprised by the award.

“I don’t really know how to feel about it. I didn’t expect it, but I mean we’re here,” said Donny.

Donny’s favorite part about school is the agriculture program and the opportunities it provides.

The Deane Bozeman team recently competed in the state fair in Tampa where Donny showed a goat.

“It was an amazing experience. I’ve never done it before, so it just felt great meeting all these new people, and everyone was really nice,” said Donny.

Unsure of what’s next, Donny said he knows he wants to continue in the field of agriculture.

Congratulations Donny!

