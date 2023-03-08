Tractor trailer collides with another, driver arrested for theft

A man is in custody on a theft charge after he hit a tractor trailer on the road.
A man is in custody on a theft charge after he hit a tractor trailer on the road.(Florida Highway Patrol)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A driver is in custody after troopers say he hit a tractor trailer in Okaloosa County.

On early Wednesday morning, Florida Highway Patrol said a 49-year-old man was traveling west in a tractor trailer, in the outside lane of Interstate 10, near mile marker 67.

Meanwhile, another tractor trailer was stopped ahead of the north shoulder. Officials say the driver of the second trailer had stepped away from his truck and was not inside it.

At some point, FHP troopers say the driver failed to maintain its lane and ran into the back of the stopped trailer. The outside lane was shut down due to the crash while the crews worked to open the roadway.

The driver reportedly also had a warrant out of Jackson County for grand theft of at least $5,000 and trespassing on cultivated farm land. He was transported to the Okaloosa County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
One dead in car crash in Okaloosa County
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says
Real estate experts said the average price for an affordable home right now is upwards of...
Bay County housing program will likely fall under different ownership
Wildlife experts are warning of the unintended consequences of rat poison and other common...
Wildlife experts warn public after bald eagle dies from ingesting rat poison
Dakota, 7, (left) is being called a hero for saving his 3-year-old brother, Riley, after he...
Boy saves 3-year-old brother in fall off nearly 100-foot cliff

Latest News

This week's 850Strong Student of the Week has a passion for agriculture.
This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...
This week's 850Strong Student of the Week has a passion for agriculture.
This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is Donny Watson
One person is dead after a fatal crash in Calhoun County
One person is dead after a crash in Calhoun County
Death By Chocolate
Death By Chocolate