Tractor trailer collides with another, driver arrested for theft

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A driver is in custody after troopers say he hit a tractor trailer in Okaloosa County.

On early Wednesday morning, Florida Highway Patrol said a 49-year-old man was traveling west in a tractor trailer, in the outside lane of Interstate 10, near mile marker 67.

Meanwhile, another tractor trailer was stopped ahead of the north shoulder. Officials say the driver of the second trailer had stepped away from his truck and was not inside it.

At some point, FHP troopers say the driver failed to maintain its lane and ran into the back of the stopped trailer. The outside lane was shut down due to the crash while the crews worked to open the roadway.

The driver reportedly also had a warrant out of Jackson County for grand theft of at least $5,000 and trespassing on cultivated farm land. He was transported to the Okaloosa County Jail.

