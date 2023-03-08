Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A cold front will pass through NWFL tonight allowing for less humid, slightly cooler air to briefly return to NWFL. Winds will shift NE/E tonight into Wednesday. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s. On Wednesday expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be East at 5-10 mph. On Thursday the humidity increases and highs will reach the mid to upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Our next decent chance of rain comes Friday with a cold front moving through. That will clear things out for Saturday. Clouds return Sunday with storms likely Sunday night into Monday. We are still expecting cooler weather next week.

