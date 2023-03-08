Tuesday Evening Forecast

A cool front passes through tonight
By Chris Smith
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A cold front will pass through NWFL tonight allowing for less humid, slightly cooler air to briefly return to NWFL. Winds will shift NE/E tonight into Wednesday. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s. On Wednesday expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be East at 5-10 mph. On Thursday the humidity increases and highs will reach the mid to upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Our next decent chance of rain comes Friday with a cold front moving through. That will clear things out for Saturday. Clouds return Sunday with storms likely Sunday night into Monday. We are still expecting cooler weather next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
One dead in car crash in Okaloosa County
Fire breaks out at Panama City apartment complex
Fire breaks out at Panama City apartment complex
Car fire in Panama City Beach Monday morning.
Car fire at Pier Park North
A Panama City Beach man has been arrested after allegedly driving while intoxicated and hitting...
FHP: Man drives drunk with 7-year-old in car, hits sheriff’s deputy
Real estate experts said the average price for an affordable home right now is upwards of...
Bay County housing program will likely fall under different ownership

Latest News

It's going to be a little less humid the next few days.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says a stray, spotty and brief, light shower is possible today for...
Humid feels today, but gone tomorrow
Warm and humid weather will give way to less humid weather by mid-week.
Monday Evening Forecast
Warm and humid weather will give way to less humid weather by mid-week.
Monday Evening Forecast