Warm and less humid today!

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with mainly clear skies. A cold front is passing to our south this morning, gradually drawing down temperatures and humidity.

It’ll feel a bit more pleasantly cool starting off the morning drive just after sunrise. We’ll have plenty of sunshine and temperatures still warming quickly enough to leave the light jacket at home unless you’re going out for a long walk and are susceptible to feeling chilly.

Thanks to the frontal passage, we won’t be as hot and humid this afternoon. Highs today reach the upper 70s, but it’ll be a drier heat as humidity will be much more tolerable.

The front will linger off the coast and out to our west over Thursday allowing us to remain in this much more tolerable air mass for another day. Lows Thursday morning reach the mid 50s inland to near 60 on the coast. Highs return to the mid to upper 70s.

The front will be replaced by a warm front on Friday drawing back in a more humid air mass ahead of another cold front. That will bring back rain chances to the forecast on Friday with scattered showers and isolated rumbles of thunder possible through the day.

Friday’s cold front slides to the east opening up skies to sunshine for Saturday with a more seasonal feel for early March. Lows on Saturday reach the upper 40s inland to mid 50s on the coast for a cool start. Highs on Saturday push past our seasonal average of the low 70s to a high near 74.

Clouds increase on Sunday but we remain relatively quiet with rain chances till late in the day as another cold front passes through Sunday night into Monday.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to mainly sunny skies with a less humid feel. Highs today reach the upper 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a very pleasant day ahead for Thursday before humidity returns with scattered rain chances on Friday.

