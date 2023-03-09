Another pleasant day ahead for NWFL

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar for NWFL with a mostly cloudy sky for most. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds in our skies with clouds winning out at times today. But we’ll remain rain free outside of a less than 10% chance for a sprinkle or light shower at the end of the day in our Western Counties. So, leave the umbrellas at home.

It’s a pleasantly cool start! The clouds are keeping lows from getting too cool for a jacket as we’ll get the day started in the upper 50s near 60 for most. It’ll warm quickly after sunrise as well. Leave the jacket at home unless your susceptible to feeling chilly and will be out before 8am. We’ll warm up to near 70 by mid-morning and highs today reach the mid to upper 70s with a wonderful less humid feel.

However, humidity will be back on the rise later tonight and into Friday. Rain chances will rise with the humidity as a warm front may bring a few spotty showers to the early morning. The cold front with this system will bring a better rain chance to the afternoon for a passing shower or quick thunderstorm.

The passage of the cold front late Friday night will reinforce this wonderful spring feel for the weekend. Mornings will be a bit chillier over the weekend as we start out in the 40s inland to low 50s on the coast. Highs return to the mid 70s on Saturday, upper 70s near 80 on Sunday, with a less humid feel.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly to mostly cloudy skies with a pleasant feel as highs reach the upper 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a scattered rain chance for tomorrow, largely in the afternoon.

