Automated weather station comes to Calhoun County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Flight operations at Calhoun County Airport are becoming safer, thanks to new improvements on the airfield.

The airport commonly referred to as “Foxtrot 95″ now has an Automated Weather Observation System (AWOS). The system includes a series of weather instruments that measure wind speed, wind direction, temperature, pressure, and more. The observations are broadcast hourly to pilots over a frequency and are also available over the phone or online.

“It’ll definitely help with safety, being able to tell planes coming in which runway to use, if storms are in the area,” Chairman of Calhoun County Airport Board, Jim Waldorff, said.

Hurricane Michael virtually wiped out the previous system at the airport, and pilots had to guess at weather conditions using observations from Marianna.

“People [were] calling the phone like ‘what’s the weather looking like out there’, so we obviously want something better than picking up a phone call of sticking up a finger in the air and looking out the window,” said airport event organizer, Bryan Walstrom.

The new installation cost around $250,000, according to airport officials.

“We’re an upcoming airport that’s kinda come [up] from the ashes like a Phoenix from Hurricane Michael,” Walstrom said. “We want to have all kinds of things to offer our aviation community, so having safety as our number 1 focus here, and weather - we’re in a very rural part of Florida and we do have fog, we do have weather that rolls in very quickly, and leaves very quickly, so absolutely it’ll be very beneficial to have automated weather here.”

The AWOS system benefits more than pilots, though. Previously, there was a large gap in data between Marianna/Apalachicola, and Panama City/Tallahassee. This station now provides valuable information to meteorologists that will make for more accurate forecasts, and better operations during severe weather.

