Automated weather station comes to Calhoun County

By Daniel Nyman
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Flight operations at Calhoun County Airport are becoming safer, thanks to new improvements on the airfield.

The airport commonly referred to as “Foxtrot 95″ now has an Automated Weather Observation System (AWOS). The system includes a series of weather instruments that measure wind speed, wind direction, temperature, pressure, and more. The observations are broadcast hourly to pilots over a frequency and are also available over the phone or online.

“It’ll definitely help with safety, being able to tell planes coming in which runway to use, if storms are in the area,” Chairman of Calhoun County Airport Board, Jim Waldorff, said.

Hurricane Michael virtually wiped out the previous system at the airport, and pilots had to guess at weather conditions using observations from Marianna.

“People [were] calling the phone like ‘what’s the weather looking like out there’, so we obviously want something better than picking up a phone call of sticking up a finger in the air and looking out the window,” said airport event organizer, Bryan Walstrom.

The new installation cost around $250,000, according to airport officials.

“We’re an upcoming airport that’s kinda come [up] from the ashes like a Phoenix from Hurricane Michael,” Walstrom said. “We want to have all kinds of things to offer our aviation community, so having safety as our number 1 focus here, and weather - we’re in a very rural part of Florida and we do have fog, we do have weather that rolls in very quickly, and leaves very quickly, so absolutely it’ll be very beneficial to have automated weather here.”

The AWOS system benefits more than pilots, though. Previously, there was a large gap in data between Marianna/Apalachicola, and Panama City/Tallahassee. This station now provides valuable information to meteorologists that will make for more accurate forecasts, and better operations during severe weather.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
One dead in car crash in Okaloosa County
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says
Real estate experts said the average price for an affordable home right now is upwards of...
Bay County housing program will likely fall under different ownership
Wildlife experts are warning of the unintended consequences of rat poison and other common...
Wildlife experts warn public after bald eagle dies from ingesting rat poison
One person is dead after a fatal crash in Calhoun County
One person is dead after a crash in Calhoun County

Latest News

According to recent driver’s license exchange data, Florida is experiencing a massive migration.
Florida Migration
bds meeting
Bay District Schools create incentives for experienced teachers at struggling schools
Local prisons receiving temporary support during staff shortages, but time is running out
Local prisons receiving temporary support during staff shortages, but time is running out
A man is in custody on a theft charge after he hit a tractor trailer on the road.
Tractor trailer collides with another, driver arrested for theft