Bay County non-profit handing out Narcan during spring break

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay County is no stranger to the opioid epidemic.

“So fentanyl is something that concerns us, in fact in 2022 we had over 31 deaths here in Bay County,” Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said.

Sheriff Ford said without the use of Narcan, that number would be much higher. According to the sheriff, since 2018, BCSO has administered Narcan over 300 times. Just last year Sheriff Ford said it was administered 93 times.

“If somebody is in a full overdose and on the verge of death it can bring them back very quickly. We very typically go to a scene and see somebody that is only breathing a few times a minute give them Narcan and they actually wake up. Some of them are upset at us for ruining their high,” Sheriff Ford said.

Since spring break is arriving in the Panhandle, there is always a risk of someone wanting to have a good time and potentially taking a drug laced with fentanyl.

“Young people, come here to party have fun, and be young. We all have done that and they shouldn’t have to because they have done that pay with their life,” Catherine McClellan, founder, and director of the Evers House said.

So for that reason, the non-profit says it will personally be handing out Narcan during spring break.

“We believe that all of the places in town that have traffic bars stores condos any place where they are, need to have Narcan on hand,” McClellan said.

The Evers House is a transitional housing facility for sober women. McClellan said because of that they are a local state-approved Narcan distributor.

For McClellan, this life-saving Narcan mission is personal.

“My son died less than a year ago here in Bay County --Fentanyl poisoning. So I have run the women’s home for 7 years and I believe in recovery and rehab and all that. But when my son passed they didn’t use Narcan on him and I don’t know why still to this day why but it would have saved his life,” McClellan said.

If you are ever in a situation where you believe someone has overdosed, immediately call 9-1-1. Even if you have Narcan on hand.

