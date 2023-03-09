Bay District Schools offering temporary bonuses to new bus drivers

Bay District Schools needs more than just teachers joining its team. It also needs bus drivers...a lot of them.
By Victoria Scott
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
“We just don’t have the personnel,” BDS bus driver Randel Bailey said. “We need people. Really, we need people.”

It’s gotten so bad that staff in the transportation office are having to get behind the wheel.

“On any given day, most of our office personnel are often out driving buses because we just don’t have enough school bus drivers out there,” BDS Transportation Safety and Training Officer Richard Dashiell said.

BDS officials are trying to change that with new bonuses.

“I think it will be great,” Dashiell said. “A lot of people as they’re coming on to a new job, may have had a gap in employment, where they have, you know, financial difficulties. So, when you can give someone a bonus within their first year, I think it helps people a lot.”

BDS needs at least 20 more bus drivers. Drivers who aren’t trained are eligible for a $2,000 bonus. Paid CDL training is included in exchange for a one-year employment commitment. Drivers who already have a CDL with passenger and school bus endorsements are entitled to a $3,000 bonus.

More mechanics are also needed.

“We need mechanics,” Bailey said. “We are hurting for mechanics. We’re probably down to maybe three mechanics, and that’s another reason why our buses are in such a bad state.”

Dashiell said the district lost two buses.

“Recently in the last month we lost two buses in accidents that were no fault of our drivers.”

The school board recently approved 10 new buses.

The bonuses are being offered through the end of the school year. BDS currently has 95 school bus drivers and 116 buses.

You can apply for the position by visiting this website.

