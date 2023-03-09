Bulls, Bands, and Barrels coming to Dothan

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bulls, bands, and barrels, what more could you want?

This family-friendly event has something for everyone from bucking bulls to rodeo clowns.

Special musical guests include Trey Lewis with Ella Langley and Tristan Baugh.

For one night at the National Peanut Festival Arena in Dothan, Alabama, this event gives the western sporting world a new and exciting look.

Doors open at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, March 11 and close at 11:30 p.m.

