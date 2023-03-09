Drug bust leads to five arrests in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A special investigation by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office led to the seizure of more than five pounds of methamphetamine, four handguns, and the arrest of five individuals.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division first identified Devan McDonald, age 28, of Callaway. He was identified as the main suspect. Investigators said he was importing large amounts of Methamphetamine into the Bay County area.

While investigating McDonald, another suspect involved in methamphetamine distribution was identified as Kyle James, age 38, of Youngstown. This led investigators to conduct a traffic stop on James. A search on his vehicle resulted in the recovery of approximately two pounds of methamphetamine and two handguns.

During the investigation, McDonald was located in the Callaway area. Investigators attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by McDonald. McDonald rammed his vehicle into a law enforcement vehicle and fled from the traffic stop. McDonald was found and arrested. After McDonald was in custody, investigators searched his vehicle and found approximately three pounds of methamphetamine.

Investigators then served search warrants on two different addresses they had observed McDonald stay. The first residence, 121 Big Oak Lane, was searched, and a handgun and more methamphetamine was recovered. Investigators learned that this residence was used to distribute the methamphetamine. Located and arrested at the home was Glenn Richards, age 33, Marshall Webb, age 57, and Brittany Wilson, age 32.

The second residence, 6516 Cherry Street, was also searched. This home is where McDonald lived. Investigators recovered more methamphetamine, approximately ten thousand dollars, and Buprenorphine strips.

In total this investigation led to the seizure of more than five pounds of methamphetamine, four handguns, and the arrest of five individuals.

McDonald was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine (more than 400 grams), Aggravated Fleeing/Eluding, Aggravated Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent, Unlawful use of a Two-Way Communication Device, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

James was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine (more than 400 grams), Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Richards was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine (more than 14 grams), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Wilson was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine (more than 14 grams), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Webb was arrested for a warrant issued out of Franklin County, for Violation of Probation.

