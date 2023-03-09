Gearing up for Emerald Coast Cruizin

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - From hot rods to classics, the Emerald Coast Cruizin event has got it all.

This spring event taking place at Aaron Bessant Park Thursday through Saturday has something for the whole family to enjoy.

With a focus on modern muscle and exotic cars, event goers can check out these unique vehicles, talk to owners, and explore the many different vendors selling food, drinks, and merchandise.

For a full look at the event schedule, vehicle registration and tickets, check out the Emerald Coast Cruizin website here.

