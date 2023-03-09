Liberty County Sheriff sets up Narcan distribution

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With overdose deaths on the rise in the U.S., the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is working to combat the problem with 24/7 access to Narcan.

A big red stand now sits inside the sheriff’s office. Anyone can open the door and grab Narcan nasal spray for free. It’s a medication used to reverse the effects of opioid overdose. The supply is not monitored and available any time, day or night.

“We do have users here and family members know who their family is that uses and we were hoping that the family members will want to come up here and get some NARCAN and just be prepared in case something does happen,” said Tiffany Cessna, LCSO Outreach Coordinator.

The nasal spray should be given right away but does not take the place of emergency medical care. The free Narcan is part of a new outreach program to connect people to mental health and substance abuse services.

